Dr. Daniel Cairns, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Watauga, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Cairns' Office Locations
associates in foot surgery6900 Denton Hwy Ste 111, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 656-0303
Toe-Tal Foot & Ankle Care5700 North Park Dr, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 656-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care given by Dr. Daniel Cairns. Very friendly and helpful office staff. Feels like they really care about their patients. Can’t recommend them highly enough.
About Dr. Daniel Cairns, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- South Miami Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Florida State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Cairns works at
