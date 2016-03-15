See All Hand Surgeons in Astoria, NY
Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD

Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

Dr. Caligiuri works at University Orthopedics Of New York in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caligiuri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc
    2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 15, 2016
    ABSOUTELY MAGNIFICENT. HE IS KIND,INFORMATIVE AND HONEST. HE DID A GREAT JOB ON MY HAND. I WORK FOR THE POST OFFICE AND NOTHING IS EASY DEALING WITH THEM. THANK GOD FOR SUCH AN HONORABLE AND GREAT DOCTOR. BRENDA
    Brenda Pleasant in Brooklyn ,NY — Mar 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104810407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Caligiuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caligiuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caligiuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caligiuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caligiuri works at University Orthopedics Of New York in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caligiuri’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Caligiuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caligiuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caligiuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caligiuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

