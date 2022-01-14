See All Otolaryngologists in New Castle, PA
Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD

Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Callaghan works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callaghan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology
    3126 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 656-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malignant Otitis Externa
TMJ
Anosmia
Malignant Otitis Externa
TMJ
Anosmia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Jan 14, 2022
    Dr Callaghan did my surgery a year ago, i had a deviated septum, very small sinuses and a 100% blockage from a mass. The surgery was by far the best thing i ever did. Only thing i regret is waiting so long! Dr Callaghan was great with me. (I Was a big baby every single time, but he was always patient and caring. He knows what he is doing! And is good at it!! The wait can sometimes be a little while BUT it’s because he makes sure his patients are fully taken care of!
    Ashley Thomas — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376654004
    Education & Certifications

    • Richard Farrior - Tampa, FL
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Pennsylvania State University
    • General Surgery - Wright State University
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callaghan works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. View the full address on Dr. Callaghan’s profile.

    Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa and TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

