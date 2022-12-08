Dr. Daniel Callaghan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Callaghan III, MD
Dr. Daniel Callaghan III, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St1960 N Ogden St Ste 555, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 764-5802Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St3540 S Poplar St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 276-7873Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Westminster10359 Federal Blvd Ste 210, Westminster, CO 80260 Directions (844) 235-2296Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Skin Clinic - Denver155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (844) 234-7862Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Callaghan was very patient and answered all my questions before he started the Mohs procedure. Following the surgery he presented a couple of options regarding the skin repair and gave me the option to chose. This was the 3rd Mohs procedure on my face and I felt most informed with Dr. Callaghan. Also worth noting is his assistant Ashley. She gave the initial anesthesia to numb the nose. This is a very sensitive area and I was dreading this. Ashley knew how to prepare me and deliver it in the most comfortable way possible. I highly recommend this team!
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
