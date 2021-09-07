See All Podiatrists in North Andover, MA
Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small North Andover, MA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Callahan Jr works at Somers Trust in North Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callahan Jr's Office Locations

    Somers Trust
    873 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 681-0406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093782286
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callahan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan Jr works at Somers Trust in North Andover, MA. View the full address on Dr. Callahan Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

