Dr. Camara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Camara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Camara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Camara works at
Locations
Digestive Health Physicians PC2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 895-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Digestive Health Physicians PC260 Center Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 895-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camara?
I just want to say dr Camara is one of the most compassionate drs I ever met. Tried calling 2 GI drs to get an endoscope done both offices were called multiple times but they never called back. If they could not take patients then they should call back and say that. So got referral from our primary dr and dr Camara’s office called to set up procedure at Sisters hosp. This was only time we had seen him. Biopsy taken but he also called Roswell to set up apt. I found out he was not with our insurance but when bills came our blue cross paid him something and his bill to us was for $5.34. Can you believe that like I said he is a compassionate dr.
About Dr. Daniel Camara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1235121732
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
