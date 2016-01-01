Dr. Daniel Campelito, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campelito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Campelito, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Campelito, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Campelito works at
Locations
-
1
Forestville Road Dental Care1070 Forestville Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 263-3471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campelito?
About Dr. Daniel Campelito, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1932440005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campelito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campelito accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Campelito using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Campelito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campelito works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Campelito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campelito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campelito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campelito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.