Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO
Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Cantwell works at
Dr. Cantwell's Office Locations
-
1
Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids9055 Springbrook Dr Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 780-9155Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantwell?
I initially visited Dr. Cantwell for a small cyst on my chin which he removed quickly and painlessly and there is very minimal scaring. After the removal I decided to have a consultation for a breast augmentation. Dr. Cantwell and his team made me feel very comfortable and answered all my questions. After the consultation I was excited and booked the surgery for the following week. I was nervous however everyone at the surgery center was very polite and eased my fears. Their main goal was to help me feel comfortable, minimize pain from the surgery and nausea from the anesthesia and pain meds. Dr. Cantwell's team continuously followed up to check on me post surgery and helped me in every way they could to ease the pain. Now that I am almost 3 weeks post op and am feeling pretty good I am very happy with my breasts; they are perfect! I wouldn't recommend anyone but Dr. Cantwell and his right hand woman Jennifer Maynard Moris, PA.
About Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568675387
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantwell works at
Dr. Cantwell has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.