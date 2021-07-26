Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD
Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Carothers works at
Dr. Carothers' Office Locations
-
1
ENT Institute, Atlanta GA, Atlanta, GA2140 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 360, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 740-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carothers?
I had a chronic infection in my ear for three years that three other specialists couldn’t cure. Doctor Carothers was persistent and figured out the right treatment. The entire staff is very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730116161
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Nasal and Sinus
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Columbus Hospital, Chicago, Il
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carothers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carothers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carothers works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Carothers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carothers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.