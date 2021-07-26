Overview of Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD

Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Carothers works at ENT Institute, Atlanta GA, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.