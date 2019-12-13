Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carr, MD
Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Cny Orthopedic Sports Medicine PC2200 E GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 422-9233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
My daughter sprained her ankle playing basketball. We saw Robert, the PA who was wonderful with her. Very professional and caring. Highly recommend!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861485781
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
