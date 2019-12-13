Overview of Dr. Daniel Carr, MD

Dr. Daniel Carr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Carr works at Cny Orthopedic Sports Medicine PC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.