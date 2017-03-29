Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Dermatology Associates3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 340, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-3781
-
2
Dripping Springs Office14101 W Highway 290, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 454-3781
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrasco?
Detected aggressive cancer in my arm. Tumor was removed. Excellent Doctor. Recommend highly .
About Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558345793
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ|U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrasco speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.