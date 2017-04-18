Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Carter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoover, AL.
Greenvale Pediatrics5295 Preserve Pkwy Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 987-4444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Carter is by far the best pediatrician in the Greater Birmingham area. He goes above and beyond for his patients and their families. He is caring, a good listener and is very patient. We love Dr Carter!!!
- Pediatrics
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
