Dr. Daniel Case, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Case, MD

Dr. Daniel Case, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Case works at First Physicians Group Medical Hospitalist in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Case's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-9000
  2. 2
    Radiology Associates Of Tampa
    2700 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 251-5822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Case, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417161811
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Case has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

