Dr. Daniel Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Casper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Casper, MD
Dr. Daniel Casper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casper?
AMAZING DOCTOR. COMPETENT AND CARING ! LEADING EYE SPECIALIST
About Dr. Daniel Casper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1235157215
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital|Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.