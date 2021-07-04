See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD

Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Evangelic University Hospital of Curitiba|New York University Medical Center-Bellevue Hospital Center|The Barrow Neurological Institute

Dr. Cavalcanti works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Cavalcanti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm Clipping
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Aneurysm Clipping
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cavalcanti?

    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Cavalcanti performed my MVD surgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia in March of 2021. He was able to correct the offending compressions, resulting in dramatic, immediate, and complete elimination of all facial pain! From start to finish, he was extraordinarily thorough, professional, and detailed in his approach and explanations. He has a passion for his work. He answered every of my questions and was able to allay all of my fears, of which I had many! Dr. Cavalcanti truly listened and understood my individual needs with kindness, patience and compassion. He has a lovely sense of humor. Dr. Cavalcanti works with a top-notch staff of PA’s! His Medical Assistant/Scheduler was immensely helpful, kind, and responsive. His office staff was always respectful and courteous. Dr. Cavalcanti met and exceeded all my expectations of exceptionally high-quality medical care, along with the human kindness and compassion that I so greatly needed! I am truly grateful. I highly recommend Dr. Cavalcanti!
    — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cavalcanti to family and friends

    Dr. Cavalcanti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cavalcanti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700377827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Evangelic University Hospital of Curitiba|New York University Medical Center-Bellevue Hospital Center|The Barrow Neurological Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Geral de Bonsucesso
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Geral de Bonsucesso
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavalcanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavalcanti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavalcanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavalcanti works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Cavalcanti’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalcanti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalcanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavalcanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavalcanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.