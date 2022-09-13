Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, MD
Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health, University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Dr. Cavanaugh's Office Locations
University of Maryland Orthopaedics110 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did an amazing surgery on my spine for a multi level cervical decompression and fusion. I feel very fortunate to have him as my doctor. He is a highly skilled surgeon who does difficult spinal surgeries with great outcomes. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Cavanaugh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790004984
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.