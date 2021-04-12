Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caviness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM
Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Caviness works at
Dr. Caviness' Office Locations
Chico Podiatry Group2103 Forest Ave, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 895-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My son loved Dr. Caviness. He is informative and gentle.
About Dr. Daniel Caviness, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831146976
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Caviness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caviness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caviness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Caviness has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caviness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caviness. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caviness.
