Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Cincinnati - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cepela works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Eagle River, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.