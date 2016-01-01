Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD
Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Cincinnati - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cepela's Office Locations
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 265-3279
Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic17025 Snowmobile Ln Ste 102, Eagle River, AK 99577 Directions (907) 265-3274
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Cepela, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1437418811
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis School of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Cincinnati - College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cepela accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cepela has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cepela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepela.
