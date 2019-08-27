Dr. Daniel Cepin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cepin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cepin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Cepin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group890 Eastlake Pkwy Ste 205, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 482-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cepin?
Dr Cepin saved my life. I had a significant issue with my heart and was having problems getting a correct diagnosis. Dr. Cepin discovered exactly what was wrong with my heart, made the correct diagnosis and made it possible for me to have the surgery I so very much needed Dr. Cepin continues his wonderful care for me and kindness to me as his patient. I cannot possibly thank him enough!
About Dr. Daniel Cepin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1053320556
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cepin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cepin works at
Dr. Cepin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cepin speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.