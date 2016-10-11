Dr. Daniel Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Chang, MD
Dr. Daniel Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
- 1 500 S Virgil Ave Ste 503, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 484-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful man with extensive knowledge and a true care and concern for the patient, allowing him to make you feel that each visit has him solely focused on you. I trust all of his judgment, as he has assessed a solution for me at the moment that has alleviated my issues, almost to a point of complete elimination of the symptoms
About Dr. Daniel Chang, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194761841
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.