Overview of Dr. Daniel Channell, MD

Dr. Daniel Channell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Channell works at Channell Family Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.