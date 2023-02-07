Overview of Dr. Daniel Char, MD

Dr. Daniel Char, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Char works at NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Embolism and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

