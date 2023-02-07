See All General Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Daniel Char, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Char, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Ridgewood, NJ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Char, MD

Dr. Daniel Char, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Char works at NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Embolism and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
4.9 (715)
View Profile
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile

Dr. Char's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Embolism
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Embolism
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Char?

    Feb 07, 2023
    I believe your first impression of a new physician starts when calling for an appointment. I already knew who Dr Char was from working at Valley Hospital but even if I didn’t Roberta sealed the deal. Roberta was efficient and her kind personality came through even over the phone. An employee’s happiness starts at the top and I believe Dr Char and the other 2 physicians in the practice treat their staff with respect and that creates happy employees like “the special Roberta”. Oh and did I mention Dr Char is a fine surgeon and a very nice person? Well he is.
    Janet C Williams — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Char, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Char, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Char to family and friends

    Dr. Char's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Char

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Char, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Char, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366518128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Char, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Char is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Char has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Char has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Char works at NJ Endovascular/ Drs. Char, Bernheim & Patel in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Char’s profile.

    Dr. Char has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Embolism and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Char on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Char. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Char.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Char, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Char appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Char, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.