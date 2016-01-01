Dr. Charney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Charney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, OH.
Springfield Foot Clinic415 E Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 390-6584
Dr. Charney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.