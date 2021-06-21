Dr. Daniel Chechik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chechik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Chechik, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Chechik, MD
Dr. Daniel Chechik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Chechik works at
Dr. Chechik's Office Locations
Vision Center Of New York2100 Bartow Ave Ste 216C, Bronx, NY 10475 Directions (718) 862-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional and doesn't make you sit and wait for hours highly recommend
About Dr. Daniel Chechik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1700967130
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chechik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chechik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chechik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chechik works at
Dr. Chechik speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chechik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chechik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chechik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chechik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.