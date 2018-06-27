Overview

Dr. Daniel Chehebar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Chehebar works at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.