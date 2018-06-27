Dr. Chehebar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Chehebar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Chehebar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Chehebar works at
Locations
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Fantastic personality.
About Dr. Daniel Chehebar, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518177229
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Penn State University Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
