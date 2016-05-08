Dr. Chikvashvili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Chikvashvili, MD
Dr. Daniel Chikvashvili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Chikvashvili works at
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 296-4976Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Kew Gardens Office11960 Metropolitan Ave, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 916-9757
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor seems very knowledgeable and devoted to his patients. So is his staff.
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Cardiovascular Disease
