Dr. Daniel Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Chong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Virginia Cancer Specialists3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 278-2017Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 382-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Excellent on every respect.
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of Califo|University Of Califo|University Of Califo
- Augusta University|Augusta University|Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.