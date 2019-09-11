Overview of Dr. Daniel Choo, MD

Dr. Daniel Choo, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.



Dr. Choo works at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY, Liberty Township, OH, Mason, OH and Maysville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.