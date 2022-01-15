Dr. Daniel Christiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Christiansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Christiansen, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Dr. Christiansen works at
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 687-3376
Resolute Dermatology6800 Hilltop Rd Ste 102, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 901-5001Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy and his staff absolutely rock!!! Very caring, and VERY good!
About Dr. Daniel Christiansen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265695589
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Washington University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiansen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.