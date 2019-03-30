Dr. Daniel Clair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Clair, MD
Dr. Daniel Clair, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Vascular Surgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 330, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-7100
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Dr. Daniel Clair repaired my husband’s abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2013 at the Cleveland Clinic. Our first consult, a local vascular surgeon, described Dr. Clair as “the best vascular surgeon in the world.” Dr. Clair’s surgical skill and patient rapport are exceptional. We were very disappointed to learn that he transferred to Columbia, but Ohio’s loss is SC’s gain.
- English, Spanish
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
