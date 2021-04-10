See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Enumclaw, WA
Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Clerc works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw
    3021 Griffin Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Visit the with him was great! Happy to be referred to him.
    Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508871153
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital
    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Clerc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clerc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clerc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clerc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clerc works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA. View the full address on Dr. Clerc’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clerc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clerc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clerc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clerc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

