Dr. Daniel Coden, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Coden, MD

Dr. Daniel Coden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Coden works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 310, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Very personal and knowledgable. Great office staff
    gail — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Coden, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942317508
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mann Eye Ear Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • UCSD
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Coden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coden works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Coden’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

