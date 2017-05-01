Overview

Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Holy Cross Hospital Program and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.