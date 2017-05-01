Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Holy Cross Hospital Program and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Bay Shore370 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohan is an amazing neurologist, very intelligent and really takes the time with his patients to listen to their concerns. He's very down to earth and understanding and willing to work with you to get the best control of any conditions you may be visiting him for. I would absolutely recommend him. His work as a physician is notably of high quality and value.
About Dr. Daniel Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225080096
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Neurology Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Holy Cross Hospital Program
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.