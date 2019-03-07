See All Podiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM

Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Suntree Viera Foot & Ankle Ctr in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.
    7730 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 253-3595
    Health First Pain Management Clinic
    5191 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1710096862
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Medical Education

