Dr. Daniel Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Highpoint Foot and Ankle Center LLC in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Hatboro, PA and Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.