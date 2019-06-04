Overview of Dr. Daniel Cole, MD

Dr. Daniel Cole, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Cole works at Urology Specialists of America in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.