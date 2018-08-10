Dr. Daniel Conroy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conroy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Conroy Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Conroy Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Conroy Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy Jr's Office Locations
- 1 358 Valley Brook Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0142
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (201) 460-0142
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A old time doctor who cares.
About Dr. Daniel Conroy Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conroy Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conroy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conroy Jr speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy Jr.
