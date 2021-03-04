Dr. Daniel Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
Dr. Daniel Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
-
1
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
-
2
St Joseph Hospital12866 Troxler Ave, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (618) 233-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
Great doctor, caring, understanding your concerns, highly recommend Jim & Judy Vernon Illinois
About Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205862117
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.