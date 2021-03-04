Overview of Dr. Daniel Cox, MD

Dr. Daniel Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Sparta Community Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Highland, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.