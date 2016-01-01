Dr. Daniel Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
Dr. Daniel Cox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
South Valley Ent5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
About Dr. Daniel Cox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1700143906
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Department Of Otolaryngology
- The University of Utah
- The University of Utah
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox speaks French.
Dr. Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.