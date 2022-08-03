Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craviotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Craviotto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Orthopedic Surgical Practice of Santa Barbara5333 Hollister Ave Ste 150, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 967-9311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2016 Dr. Craviotto replaced my left arthritic shoulder. It’s 6 years later and I have more range of motion than before the surgery; which one would not normally expect. He explained everything and did a super job. I had no problems with recovery. In particular he did not rush me into physical therapy, but rather let me do my own ( with his instruction) for a while. When the time came for professional physical therapy I was ready. Last but not least he is SO kind, which I appreciated so very much. He’s my Ortho surgeon for life! 10 out of 10!!!!
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- California Lutheran University
