Dr. Daniel Cucher, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cucher, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an umbilical hernia for 18 years and was referred to Dr. Cucher to get it fixed. Everything about his care was flawless from start to finish. He always gave me plenty of opportunities to ask questions, did an excellent job of communicating proper expectations about the surgery and recovery process, and he always made me feel comfortable. He executed the surgery so well that I never had any pains where my incisions were made and it enabled me to heal phenomenally well. He's very kind and very easy to work with. Im so thankful for him and how well he helped me. For anyone with medical needs within the spectrum of services he provides, I highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you again Dr. Cucher!
About Dr. Daniel Cucher, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1437460862
Education & Certifications
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
