Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD
Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Cullan II's Office Locations
Nebraska Orthopaedic Center575 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent with the best patient care I have ever had. I will recommend him to everyone that needs his service!
About Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullan II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullan II accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cullan II has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullan II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cullan II speaks Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullan II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullan II.
