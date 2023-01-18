Overview of Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD

Dr. Daniel Cullan II, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Cullan II works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.