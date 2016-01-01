Dr. Culliford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD
Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Bushwick Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care50 Sheffield Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (917) 572-3885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Daniel Culliford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
