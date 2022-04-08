See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO

Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. 

Dr. Cuttica works at Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cuttica's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Falls Chu
    2922 Telestar Ct, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 584-2040
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Center of Washington - Arlington
    1550 Wilson Blvd Ste 640, Arlington, VA 22209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 584-2040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Limb Pain
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Daniel Cuttica, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659580298
    NPI Number
