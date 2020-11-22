Overview of Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD

Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Cwikla works at Uc Irvine Department Of Family Medicine in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.