Dr. Cwikla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD
Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Cwikla works at
Dr. Cwikla's Office Locations
Uc Irvine Department of Family Medicine101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7890Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1877
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several visits with Dr. Cwikla. Our first felt a bit stiff. But that's normal for a first meeting with no prior connection. What was remarkable was how much more comfortable and warmer our second meeting, five weeks later, was. I felt very comfortable. There was no rush and the doctor was clearly interested in my feeling comfortable with our choices. He asked several times whether I had any questions. I'm 65 years old and my last kidney stone was 21 years ago. So I didn't have a urologist... But I do now. :)
About Dr. Daniel Cwikla, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1205278603
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Urology
