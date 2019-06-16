Overview of Dr. Daniel Dale, MD

Dr. Daniel Dale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Dale works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.