Dr. Daniel Dale, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Dale, MD

Dr. Daniel Dale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. Dale works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellin Health ENT
    1525 Park Pl, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 965-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellin Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Visual Field Defects

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 16, 2019
    My experience with Dr Dale and his staff was excellent.
    Appleton , WI — Jun 16, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Dale, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326042730
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center|Naval Aerospace Med Inst
    Internship
    • Naval Regl Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Dale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dale has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

