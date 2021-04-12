Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Dalton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dalton, MD
Dr. Daniel Dalton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dalton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dalton's Office Locations
-
1
Uropartners LLC676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1835, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton?
Absolutely yes! I would highly recommend Dr. Dalton. In my opinion he is simply the best urology surgeon in his field! He covers all bases and takes no chances. He actually listens to his patients and their family members. So many Dr’s and surgeons never learn to do that.
About Dr. Daniel Dalton, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669403432
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton works at
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.