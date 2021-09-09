Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daluga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD
Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Daluga works at
Dr. Daluga's Office Locations
-
1
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Pulaski Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daluga?
I've been a patient of Dr. Daluga's for more than 30 years. I keep going back because of Doctor Daluga's expertise; his compassion and empathy and kindness. Doctor Daluga has always been patient and takes his time to explain things to me, and he calls me the day after surgery or procedure to check on me. I would certainly--and have--referred others to Dr. Daluga.
About Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851360853
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Loyola University Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daluga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daluga accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daluga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daluga works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Daluga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daluga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daluga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daluga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.