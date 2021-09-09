See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, IN
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD

Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Daluga works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Daluga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic
    1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital
  • Pulaski Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Elbow Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Elbow Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Daluga?

    Sep 09, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Daluga's for more than 30 years. I keep going back because of Doctor Daluga's expertise; his compassion and empathy and kindness. Doctor Daluga has always been patient and takes his time to explain things to me, and he calls me the day after surgery or procedure to check on me. I would certainly--and have--referred others to Dr. Daluga.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daluga to family and friends

    Dr. Daluga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Daluga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851360853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daluga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daluga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daluga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daluga works at Lafayette Orthopaedics Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Daluga’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Daluga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daluga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daluga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daluga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Daluga, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.