Dr. Daniel Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Daly, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Daly, MD
Dr. Daniel Daly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly's Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Surgical & Trauma Associates2055 E South Blvd Ste 601, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 286-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
Took me back to exam in a short time after arrival. Staff pleasant.
About Dr. Daniel Daly, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720161391
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.