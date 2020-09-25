See All Otolaryngologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dantini Jr works at Daniel C Dantini MD in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dantini Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Dantini MD PA
    29 Old Kings Rd N Ste 6A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 446-2202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
TMJ
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
TMJ

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 25, 2020
    These days dr. Dandini is one of a kind. I was very sick when I first went to him over two years ago. He made me well. Very compassionate, knowledgeable and caring. Always willing to listen. Evaluates things down to the last letter. He is personable and truly cares about his patients. Never have to wait long to see him. His office staff is exceptional. I just can’t say enough about this special doctor.
    Charlene VallanceMcCool — Sep 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922186253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantini Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dantini Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dantini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dantini Jr works at Daniel C Dantini MD in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dantini Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Dantini Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dantini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantini Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dantini Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dantini Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

