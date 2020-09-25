Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantini Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dantini Jr's Office Locations
Daniel Dantini MD PA29 Old Kings Rd N Ste 6A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-2202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
These days dr. Dandini is one of a kind. I was very sick when I first went to him over two years ago. He made me well. Very compassionate, knowledgeable and caring. Always willing to listen. Evaluates things down to the last letter. He is personable and truly cares about his patients. Never have to wait long to see him. His office staff is exceptional. I just can’t say enough about this special doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Dantini Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1922186253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dantini Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dantini Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dantini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dantini Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dantini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantini Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dantini Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dantini Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.